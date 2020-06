© Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Joe Rogan was trending on Twitter as people tried yet again to have the world's most popular podcaster canceled. It comes after he revisited his skepticism about Joe Biden's capacity to be the next president, among other remarks.Attempts to make Rogan disappear from public view or at least shame people into not listening to his podcasts are nothing new. They have not been successful before and don't appear to be working now.Why is he 'being cancelled' this time? There were several things that my have prompted the outrage.People have also discovered a decade-old clip in which he laughs as Joey Diaz jokes about sexual harassment at work. Things like this were once simply considered crude, but in the post #MeToo era, there can often be much harsher consequences.But it's not really that difficult for a determined person to find some reason to be offended at Rogan. He is " homophobic, racist and radical right," " bloodthirsty ," or the "highest-paid mouthpiece for Trump," depending on who you ask.In March, Rogan drew left-wing ire by saying that if Donald Trump were to face Biden in his current state in a debate, the president would "eat him alive."Is anyone surprised that some people see this week's attacks against Rogan as a reaction to his remarks about Biden?