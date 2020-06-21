food
China finally confirming publicly 4/5 of regular harvest incoming this year, but other sources now saying 1/3 lost, this explains why a giant campaign to get farmers back to the country side to start farming while the central government raises vegetable prices to give newly resettled farmers a livelihood opportunity. New study out about "bee friendly" pesticides, they are not so "bee friendly" after all. Global trade and travel in shatters.


Sources