Here's a segment from Carlson's last show of the week (Friday 19th June).He has been batting them out of the park for some time now - especially since the Establishment-approved 'color revolution' kicked off in the US at the end of May.While Conservative Black activist Candace Owens encourages Black Americans to 'leave the Democrat plantation' and vote Republican instead, the real death-knell for the 'forces of permanent revolution' would occur if or when ALL Americans 'walk off the entire plantation'.Lambasting the failure of Republican and 'conservative' leaders to stand up to the mob, Carlson concludes this segment by recommending to his (considerable) conservative audience that they no longer vote for the GOP. This crisis, he says, has "exposed them for who they are. And now it's time to find new leaders."