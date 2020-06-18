© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov

The Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy and the military bases of the US-led coalition are situated, has several times found itself in crossfire missile attacks in recent times.Four 'Katyusha' rockets landed in Baghdad's Green Zone, according to Al Arabia, as sirens could be heard after the explosions from the US embassy located in the area.Al Arabia also reported that helicopters were flying over the Green Zone, with multiple reports from social media users that the helicopters belonged to the US.There were no immediate reports on casualties or damage.Citing local sources, Al Arabia said that the rockets were fired from the area of the Al-Rashid camp.Photos allegedly taken from the launch location were shared in social media.