A 4-year-old child is recovering from minor injuries following an attack by a mountain lion at the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve in Poway.

The attack happened around 2:40 p.m., Friday at the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve, CDFW spokesman Tim Daly said.

The child was with a family of five who split off into two groups on the trail when the attack happened, he said.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers located a mountain lion matching the description given by family member. Testing later confirmed it was the same lion.


The child was scratched on the back and thigh, but he injuries were minor. A full recovery is expected.

Though mountain lion attacks on humans are very rare, CDFW advises taking these extra steps to ensure safety:

- Do not hike, bike or jog alone. Stay alert on trails.

- Avoid hiking when mountain lions are most active — dawn, dusk and at night.

- Keep children and small animals as close to large adults as possible.

- Never approach a mountain lion. Do not run and stay calm. Be vocal.