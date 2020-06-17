A 4-year-old child is recovering from minor injuries following an attack by a mountain lion at the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve in Poway.The attack happened around 2:40 p.m., Friday at the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve, CDFW spokesman Tim Daly said.The child was with a family of five who split off into two groups on the trail when the attack happened, he said.California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers located a mountain lion matching the description given by family member. Testing later confirmed it was the same lion.The child was scratched on the back and thigh, but he injuries were minor. A full recovery is expected.ThoughCDFW advises taking these extra steps to ensure safety:- Do not hike, bike or jog alone. Stay alert on trails.- Avoid hiking when mountain lions are most active — dawn, dusk and at night.- Keep children and small animals as close to large adults as possible.- Never approach a mountain lion. Do not run and stay calm. Be vocal.