North Korea on Tuesday demolished an inter-Korean liaison office in a town on the border with South Korea in an escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.The North Korean state news agency, KCNA, reported Tuesday that the office was "completely ruined.""We express deep regret and strongly protest against it," Suh said.South Korea's Ministry of Defense said it was monitoring North Korean military movement around the clock after the demolition and maintaining a "resolute military posture.""We are making full effort to manage the situation stably so that the situation does not escalate into a military crisis," the ministry said in a statement. "If North Korea carries out military provocation, our military will respond with powerful force."Held June 13-15, 2000, the summit included a historic visit between South Korean President Kim Dae-Jung and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, and resulted in a joint peace declaration in which the two countries committed to promoting unification, and to humanitarian and economic cooperation.On Sunday, South Korea convened an emergency security meeting after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, one of his top aides, threatened military action against South Korea.She also threatened to demolish the "useless" inter-Korean liaison office at the time.Then on Tuesday, before South Korea's announcement that the liaison office was demolished, North Korea's KCNA reported that the Korean People's Army of North Korea had threatened to move back into recently demilitarized zones that had changed status under recent inter-Korean peace agreements as the country dialed up pressure on Seoul amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration The general staff of the Korean People's Army said it is reviewing a ruling party recommendation to advance into unspecified border areas that had been demilitarized under agreements with the South, which would "turn the front line into a fortress."The joint inter-Korean liaison office was meant to be a symbol of cooperation and a permanent channel of communication between the North and South Korea. It was established in 2018 amid a flurry of efforts to end the decades-old confrontation between the two rivals."It is significant from a symbolic point of view," said Ramon Pacheco Pardo, lecturer in international relations at King's College London. "The office was one of the greatest symbols of inter-Korean rapprochement since 2018. North Korea is now signaling that this period is over and it is going to take a more confrontational approach for the time being."Last week, North Korea said it was pulling away from its relationship with the U.S. saying there had been no actual improvement in ties. It has been two years since a historic handshake between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore and nearly a year after Trump took an unprecedented step onto North Korean soil . The Trump and Kim 2019 summit ended without a deal Responding to NBC News' request for comment on the incident, a senior Trump administration official said they "remain in close coordination" with the South Korean officials.And a U.S. State Department spokesperson told NBC that the United States "fully supports" the South's efforts on inter-Korean relations and urges North Korea "to refrain from further counterproductive actions."But the U.S. reaction is likely to be capped at the usual condemnation, Howell said."The U.S. does not want to provoke North Korea to engage in further bellicose behavior with the upcoming presidential election, and especially given the increasingly threatening rhetoric from Pyongyang toward Washington, as of late," he added.Pacheco Pardo said it wouldn't be surprising to see North Korea move its troops closer into the areas of the border that were previously demilitarized, perhaps even initiating a cross-border shooting."But I don't think that we will see a clash such as the 2010 Yeonpyeong shelling or the ROKS Cheonan sinking," Pacheco Pardo said, referring to two major escalations between the two countries a decade ago, the first when North Korea fired artillery shells at a South Korean island and the second involving the sinking of a South Korean naval vessel costing 46 lives. "That would compel South Korea to take a tougher response than it will with lower-level military actions.""Unless North Korea takes a very serious action, it is very likely to maintain this approach," he said.