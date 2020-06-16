© Aled Griffith



I managed to get a quick video. pic.twitter.com/FBT5nMH0ee — Pos (@Pos19870839) June 15, 2020

Residents in North Yorkshire have captured stunning photographs of a funnel cloud heading through the county.It was first spotted in Ingleton yesterday afternoon and has since made its way towards Ribblehead.According to the Met Office, funnel clouds form when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets, making a region of intense low pressure visible.They are formed in the same way as a tornado - and can become one if they touch the ground.Weather associated with these clouds is heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning.A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as thunderstorms are set to hit the region today.