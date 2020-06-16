It was first spotted in Ingleton yesterday afternoon and has since made its way towards Ribblehead.
According to the Met Office, funnel clouds form when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets, making a region of intense low pressure visible.
I managed to get a quick video. pic.twitter.com/FBT5nMH0ee— Pos (@Pos19870839) June 15, 2020
They are formed in the same way as a tornado - and can become one if they touch the ground.
Weather associated with these clouds is heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as thunderstorms are set to hit the region today.