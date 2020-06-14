© AA



Aftershocks felt

Rescue and relief operation going on as quake hits Bingol province, damaging several houses and collapsing military watchtower, officials say.An earthquake with a 5.7 magnitude shook Bingol province in eastern Turkey on Sunday, killing one and injuring 18 people and causing the collapse of a military observation tower, officials said.Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that 18 people were injured and one security guard died in the earthquake that struck eastern Karliova district at 1424 GMT.Some 10 homes have been partially damaged in Elmali and Dinarbey villages of Yedisu district, said Bingol Governor Kadir Ekinci.Two aftershocks were recorded with magnitude 4.6 at 1434 GMT and magnitude 4.7 at 1509 GMT in Karliova.Environment Minister Murat Kurum said rescue teams were sent to the region.Bingol is surrounded by mountains and numerous glacier lakes, and has recently become a popular tourist destination.Tremors were also felt in neighbouring provinces, including Erzurum, Trabzon, Erzincan, Kars, Batman, Diyarbakir, Siirt, Mardin, Elazig and Malatya.Turkey is prone to earthquakes. Over 40 people died in January after a 6.8-magnitude quake struck Elazig in eastern Turkey.