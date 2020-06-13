A 6.7 magnitude earthquake has occurred at sea, near the southern Japanese islands of Ryukyu. So far, no tsunami warning has been issued. A powerful tremor was detected off the coast early on Sunday, the country's weather agency said. The epicenter is estimated to be around 160 km below the surface.Despite the depth, the quake was felt in Okinawa, as well as Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu, according to local media. No information on possible damage or casualties was immediately available.