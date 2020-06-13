© Twitter / Redfish

Israeli military detained a stringer working for RT's Redfish project as he was filming a Palestinian protest against the annexation of the Jordan Valley and released him only after taking his camera's memory card.It was the last shooting day for a small Redfish crew working on a documentary about Israel's plans to annex some parts of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley. Producer Ahmad Al-Bazz and a cameramen stringer, Ameen Nayfeh, set out to the small village of Zubaidat to cover a small protest staged by locals opposing the annexation.At first, it seemed that it was going to be a regular filming day. "When we arrived the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] were surrounding the village. We managed to enter and nobody stopped us," Al-Bazz told RT. The soldiers took the journalists' IDs and press cards but quickly returned the documents."He ordered his soldiers to take me," Nayfeh told RT. "I was surrounded by six or seven soldiers.""They took the camera and I was afraid they would break it. They said I will come with them and I will 'have a good time.'" The man was eventually released only after he agreed to hand over his camera's memory card to the IDF.The latest example comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu actively pushes for the annexation of the Jordan Valley as well as some other Palestinian territories in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Netanyahu has set July 1 as the starting date for cabinet discussions on the issue.Yet, he apparently has some trouble getting approval for the plan from his allies in Washington and even his coalition partners at home.