Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

A dictionary publisher is redefining "racism" and related words after a black college grad complained the existing definition didn't fit her experience. But sacrificing shared understanding to performative virtue helps no one.Publisher Merriam-Webster has proudly waded into the culture wars, bending the knee to 22-year-old Drake University grad Kennedy Mitchum with a pledge not merely to redefine "racism" to reflect systemic oppression, but to "revise the entries of other words that are related to racism or have racial connotations."Promising the newly-updated dictionary would be rolled out "in the coming months," editor Alex Chambers apologized for the "harm and offense we have caused in failing to address the issue sooner."He might want to go back to the dictionary and re-read the definition of "harm," however, because it's been twisted within an inch of its life for the sake of political deception.Mitchum had complained to Merriam-Webster last month about its "racism" definition after apparently losing several arguments on social media over the term's meaning. She insisted the definition needed more focus on the systemic aspects, lest bad-faith actors interpret it literally in an effort to excuse their own supposed culpability for racial oppression.Mitchum's smugness at having her demands so obsequiously catered-to is hard to miss in an interview with MSNBC, in which she dismisses people whose experience of racism differs from hers as "ignorant" and sniffs that their views do not reflect "reality." The entire exchange positively reeks of privilege, to say nothing of hypocrisy.Indeed, Mitchum's rationalization of why her individual experiences - no matter how personally devastating - should supersede the dictionary definition of a word reads like a parody of self-centered millennial campus snowflakes torn from the Babylon Bee. "I know what racism is, I've experienced it time and time and time again in a lot of different ways, so enough is enough," she told local media on Wednesday.Merriam-Webster wasn't wholly the victim in this unsettling exchange - they'll be dining out on that woke cred for years. But what happens when the next cultural upheaval comes along?That's presumably the point. Merriam-Webster is one of the most widely-used English dictionaries in existence. That they should be so quick to literally alter the building blocks of the language in such a time of flux calls to mind George Orwell's 1984, in which each year's "NewSpeak" dictionary further pared down the lexicon in order to narrow the range of acceptable thought. "In the end we shall make thought-crime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it," the dictionary's editor tells Winston Smith.