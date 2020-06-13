Hail in Cape Town
© Alex
Hail in Cape Town at 7am this morning.
As predicted by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), parts of South Africa have been hit by an intense cold front yesterday and today (Wed and Thurs 10-11 June 2020).

Many Capetonians awoke to a scene that looked like snow... but was in fact bucket-loads of hail.

Whilst in other parts of the Western Cape, residents were treated to mountains of actual snow.

SAWS posted a satellite image of the cold front over the central interior of SA this morning. The weather service announced "very cold temperatures" across the western, central and southern parts of the country, and warned of heavy showers still being possible over the Western Cape with snow on the mountains.


Snow Report SA reported that Gydo pass between Ceres and the Koue Bokkeveld, the Theronsberg pass on the R46, and the Bo Swaarmoed pass towards Matroosberg Reserve have been closed to traffic "due to snowfall making the conditions very difficult for driving".

Snow Report and Reenval SA shared the following photos and videos from their (freezing) followers around South Africa:

You can also catch the snow on the webcams at https://mydorpie.com/webcams and https://snowreport.co.za.