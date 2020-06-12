Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) torched President Trump on Thursday over the president's plan to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., on Juneteenth.In a tweet, Harris linked to a Los Angeles Times story that noted that Trump's June 19 rally would take place in a city that was the site of a racist riot and massacre in 1921."This isn't just a wink to white supremacists — he's throwing them a welcome home party," the senator tweeted.The 1921 massacre in Tulsa is considered one of the worst instances of racial violence in U.S. history. Mobs of white residents attacked the city's black community, leaving more than two dozen African American residents dead and hundreds more injured. Several blocks of black-owned businesses known as "Black Wall Street" were completely destroyed."As the party of Lincoln, Republicans are proud of the history of Juneteenth, which is the anniversary of the last reading of the Emancipation Proclamation."[Former Vice President] Joe Biden (D) spent last Juneteenth raising money at a private fundraiser and defending comments he made celebrating his work with segregationist senators," Pierson continued.Harris previously pursued a bid for the Democratic nomination before dropping out of the presidential primary late last year. She has in recent weeks been considered a top potential pick to serve as the running mate alongside Biden, the party's presumptive nominee.