It is possible for people to condemn all violence. Just because someone says they don't support the looting and rioting, does not mean they support police brutality. Just because someone says that the police shouldn't kill people with qualified immunity, doesn't mean they support looting and rioting.The mainstream media and those who still are stuck in the left/right paradigm want you to choose a side. Police brutality, or looting. It is possible to side with neither at the same time because they are both wrong. What a surprise! They need you to choose to stay divided instead of standing up together against all violence and all shows of violence." says July.People only see what the hell they wanna see," said Eric July in his recent video. "If you can't properly identify what the issue is, right, you look at the symptom...and you have this view of what the symptom is, you diagnose it completely incorrectly. And because you diagnose it completely incorrectly, you can't actually come to a solution.""What's happening here...is you haven't been paying attention," July adds. Police brutality in all forms is wrong. Violence committed against non-violent people is wrong no matter what kind of uniform you have on. It's morally apprehensive and should not be tolerated. The same can go for the looters and rioters. It's wrong to destroy businesses and harm innocent people who have done nothing wrong. It's the same position.But it gets more sticky for those who have chosen sides - either side. There's a solution to the looting and rioting, and we've seen it first hand. It wasn't the police that protected a town in Idaho from violent thugs: People are willing to stand up and protect each other against those who are committing violence and crimes against other small private businesses. But we aren't standing together against the militarized police who brutalize people daily, not just when there are looting and rioting. Why do they get a pass?Just hold a moral position. That's it. If you start to allow some a pass on violence because of badges don't be surprised when it's you or your guns they come for next, because that's the next step in all of this. Martial law to bring in a New World Order, and your total enslavement.