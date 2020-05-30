© REUTERS/Juan Medina



Spanish archaeologists may have uncovered the final resting place of"We've known that Hugh O'Donnell was buried in the San Francisco monastery for a long time," archaeologist Olatz Villanueva told Reuters.But the location of the chapel that holds his remains, and where explorer Christopher Columbus was originally buried, was a mystery until now.Last year, a retired Irish army officer passed through Valladolid while walking the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route and started enquiring, according to Carlos Burgos, president of the Hispano-Irish association."He spoke to city officials. They realized he (O'Donnell) was buried here where we are, but they didn't know the exact site, and that was the start of the story," he said.So far the dig has unearthed several skeletons, though none has been confirmed as O'Donnell."He's a very dashing figure. He had a dramatic life and died young," said Hiram Morgan, a historian at University College Cork, who believes O'Donnell's native Donegal would likely want his remains repatriated."We're in touch with the Ministry of Culture in Ireland and that's a decision we will take together," Valladolid's Mayor Oscar Puente said.