The Spanish Flu killed between 1 percent and 5 percent of the population of the entire world. COVID-19 deaths constitute 0.000043 of world population. Anyone comparing the two must be woefully ignorant of facts, or engaging in deliberate fearmongering.

The facts are in. The COVID-19 death predictions of governments are proving to be wild exaggerations that have inflicted unnecessary fear, anxiety and stress on millions of people.In mid-March, the United Kingdom and other countries listened to predictions by Dr. Neil Ferguson of Imperial College, who predicted as many as 510,000 COVID-19 deaths in the UK and 2.2 million deaths in the US. These numbers were relied upon by the United Kingdom and governments around the world to justify imposing lockdowns.As of May 22, 2020 , US deaths were 97,102 (4 percent of the Ferguson estimate) and UK deaths were 36,393 (7 percent of the Ferguson estimate). COVID-19 deaths in the UK, the US, Italy and globally are within the same range of the annual flu, which kills between 291,000 and 646,000 per year.It appears that governments in Canada also used Dr. Fergusons methodology when restricting our Charter freedoms to move, travel, associate, assemble and practice one's faith. In Alberta, for example, the government warned that as many as 32,000 Albertans would die of COVID-19. In fact,Claims by politicians and Chief Medical Officers that COVID-19 poses a serious threat to young and healthy people are also demonstrably false. In Alberta , 96 percent of the 132 people who died of COVID-19 were 60 or older, and 68 percent were 80 and older. Not a single death amongst anyone under 20. The five deaths in the 20-59 age group were people with serious underlying health conditions, which again makes COVID-19 like the annual flu, which disproportionately afflicts and kills people who are old, weak or less healthy.Alberta's death stats are similar to those of other provinces, and of countries around the world. If COVID-19 actually did kill one-in-a-million healthy young adults — which it does not — it would be in league with other very rare diseases. Tragic, yes. But not preventable without paying the very high price of jeopardizing the lives of other people, who are equally precious.Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other Premiers continue to keep schools closed "to protect the children" when, in fact,. Canadians are asked to accept the destruction of their livelihoods and the continued violations of their Charter freedoms, all to "reduce the spread" of a virus whose lethality is, demonstrably, no worse than the lethality of the annual flu.Chief Medical Officers in BC, Alberta, Ontario and elsewhere have cancelled tens of thousands of medically necessary surgeries, which are misleadingly described as "elective" when "non-emergency" is a more accurate term. The surgical removal of a tumour to determine whether it's benign or cancerous is "elective" only in the sense that you could perform the surgery tomorrow or next week, and need not operate this minute or this afternoon.Public policy should be based on facts, not fearmongering. Claiming responsibility for saving lives is easy and fun. A scientific, evidence-based approach is difficult and highly unpleasant, as it may put you in the position of having to admit that the lockdown did far more harm than good.