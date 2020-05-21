© Getty Images / Yuriko Nakao



Politicians in Russia have suggested punishment of up to 2 million rubles and seven years in jail for the illegal use of digital assets and currencies. Some say the proposed law amounts to a total ban on cryptocurrencies.Members of the State Duma, Russia's parliament, areAccording to the draft bill,Yuri Pripachkin, the president of the Russian Association of Cryptoeconomics and Blockchain (RACIB), explained to Russian newspaper RBC that the proposed legislation would lead to a complete ban on cryptocurrencies in the country. According to Pripachkin, the law could drive Russian cryptocurrency companies to other jurisdictions, such as Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine.Earlier this week, Alexey Guznov, the Bank of Russia's legal department director, told Interfax News Agency that legalizing cryptocurrency operations comes with significant problems with things such as financial stability, the prevention of money-laundering, and consumer protection."We are opposed to the fact that there are institutions that organize the release of cryptocurrency and facilitate its circulation," he said.