Anti-lockdown demonstrators traveled hundreds of miles to attend protests, almost certainly spreading the coronavirus to places where infections were rare, according to the Committee to Protect Medicare, a supposedly non-partisan group run by a former Democratic congressional candidate. The group provided a comprehensive analysis of smartphone location data from rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Colorado and Florida to the Guardian on Monday.While the Committee to Protect Medicare admitted it had no real evidence to support its claim that demonstrators were callously spreading the infection that has killed tens of thousands of people while paralyzing the world economy, "it's hard to draw a straight line between devices, individuals at these protests, and cases," executive director Rob Davidson acknowledged. They insisted the demonstrators' behavior "carries a high risk of infection.", however, since protesters remained in their cars. Demonstrators at an "Operation Gridlock" protest in Denver in late April descended on the city en masse in their vehicles, waving signs and flags while deliberately snarling traffic as they demanded an end to Colorado Governor Jared Polis' stay-at-home order.The demonstrators' phones were tracked by mobile advertising firm VoteMap for 48 hours after they attended the anti-lockdown protests, revealing participants had in some cases traveled hundreds of miles, and even crossed state lines. While data analysts took care to specify that the location data had been taken only from apps in which the user had "opted in" to being tracked as part of the apps' terms of service,. VoteMap used anonymized data from hundreds of different apps to create its graphics. Many apps bury their authorization for use of location data deep in prohibitively-lengthy terms of service.The Committee to Protect Medicare did not specify the dates of many of the demonstrations it tracked, other than the April 19 Denver protest - in which healthcare workers reportedly confronted the anti-lockdown demonstrators - and an April 30 protest in Lansing, Michigan that made international news after gun-toting demonstrators brought their weapons into the state capitol. expectations . The same day the armed protesters "invaded" the capitol in Lansing, Covid-19 cases in Michigan increased by 1,191 - unrelated incidents the media nevertheless tried to connect