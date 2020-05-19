© Pinterest

Moscow has continued to sell off United States Treasury securities, cutting its stockpile by US$8.73 billion in March alone, according to the latest data from the US Department of the Treasury. Russia's holdings of US state debt amounted to $3.8 billion in March, compared with $12.5 billion just a month earlier, according to RT.For reference, just three years ago, the amount of United States Treasury securities in Russia stood at $105 billion, which is virtually a 3-fold slump in a relatively short time period. Moscow has liquidated over 96 percent of its holdings in that period. The country's long-term US Treasury securities decreased by $928 million, while short-term securities plunged by $7.8 billion to just $473 million.Currently, Japan remains the biggest holder of US state debt since June 2019. Tokyo held US Treasury bills worth $1.27 trillion in March, having increased its investment by $3.4 billion from a month earlier. The second top foreign holder of US Treasury notes, China, has continued to make modest cuts to US debt holdings, slashing its portfolio by $10.7 billion to around $1 trillion.The aggressive policies of the Deep State, which not even President Donald Trump himself could not keep in check, gave the US a lot of very powerful enemies around the world.As a matter of state policy, Russia has also been diversifying its reserves, increasing bullion purchases to record levels, and earning the title of the world's most committed purchaser of gold. The country's total gold holdings amounted to 73.9 million troy ounces (2,298 tons) as of March, and are worth around $120 billion, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Russia.