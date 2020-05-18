"Flakes are flying," said Tuma. "While it's weird that we are talking about snow this late in May, it's not unusual to get these light storms moving through the Sierra as we end our snow season."
There's a Winter Storm Warning in effect until midnight Monday with snow levels dropping to about 6,000 feet.
"We are talking about 3 to 6 inches of snow. Some areas in our highest peaks could see up to a foot of snow," said Tuma. "We are still talking about snow falling in the Sierra, that's good news. We still want to add to our snow pack, which is below normal for this time of the year."
It's snowing in Tahoe right now.— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) May 18, 2020
That's it.
That's the tweet.
Send. pic.twitter.com/mFferqnOgH