"There is nothing partisan about striving to live up to the promise of our country; making the democracy we all cherish more accessible; and protecting our neighbors, friends and loved ones as they participate in this cornerstone of American life."

"The concern I have if we're trying to mandate national mail-in elections — which by the way was part of the language that Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats inserted in the first version of the most recent stimulus package — would be that we have such massive problems with voter rolls in this country. So, now, are we going to be mailing ballots to people that authentically don't exist and or are ineligible voters?"

amid the coronavirus.Now, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wants the other 49 states to follow Newsom's lead and order vote-by-mail for November's election. "I hope other governors around the country follow @GavinNewsom's lead. No voter should be forced to choose between their safety and exercising their civic duty this fall," she wrote.Democrats are pushing strongly for an immediate transition away from traditional in-person voting to a vote-by-mail system in all 50 states ahead of the 2020 election amid the coronavirus.Those efforts got a gigantic boost whenObama and her group — for the first time ever — will publicly support federal legislation put forward by Senate Democrats that would greatly expand access to mail-in absentee ballots for everyoneIn a statement to Axios, the former first lady said,The legislation being backed by Team Obama, which is called the, would,Most do not have an issue with allowing legal citizens to vote, assuming they can prove their identity and are registered to vote in the area that they actually live in.Democrats have been pushing for vote-by-mail for a long time, and now they are trying to exploit the pandemic to make another push for this.This could be a disaster, according to at least one expert.Eggers said nationwide mail-in voting would beEggers said mail-in voting ensures voters associated with those flawed voter registrations would get the chance to vote in the 2020 presidential election.