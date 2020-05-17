frost
For the second night in a row, it has frozen in De Bilt in the night from Thursday to Friday.

In the Utrecht city, where the national main measuring station is located, it cooled down to -1.2 degrees C. The night before it was -1.0 degrees C.

Such late night frost in De Bilt is special, according to weather agency Weeronline.

Only in 1909, 1941, 1946 and 1973, just like this year, were there two or more frost nights after May 10 in De Bilt.

