Daesh terrorists
Through a security operation, that was launched in cooperation with Syrian citizens in al-Badyah (Syrian semi-desert), an ambush has targeted a group from Daesh terrorist organization, including 6 persons.

The security operation ended up with killing three of the groups and arresting the three others. Their names are Salah Jaber al-Zaher, known as Abu Abd al-Rahman al-Salafi, Ali Salim Yahya, known as Abu al-Bara'a al-Homsi and Amer Abd al-ghafar Nemah, known as Abu Sawan.

The three terrorists, in a program broadcast on the Syrian TV on Thursday, confessed to perpetrating different terrorist operations, inducing acts of killing, execution, abduction, acts of sabotage and destruction of public and private properties.

They confessed that a number of the operations were done in coordination between leaders of Daesh terrorists and the US occupation forces positioned in al-Tanf area on the Syrian-Jordanian borders.