Through a security operation, that was launched in cooperation with Syrian citizens in al-Badyah (Syrian semi-desert), an ambush has targeted a group from Daesh terrorist organization, including 6 persons.The security operation ended up with killing three of the groups and arresting the three others. Their names are Salah Jaber al-Zaher, known as Abu Abd al-Rahman al-Salafi, Ali Salim Yahya, known as Abu al-Bara'a al-Homsi and Amer Abd al-ghafar Nemah, known as Abu Sawan.positioned in al-Tanf area on the Syrian-Jordanian borders.