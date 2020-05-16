© The New York Times



power-mad

despotic

anti-Christian

anti-liberty

anti-responsibility

irrational, neé crazy

There is only so much one can take.

This story has been brewing for several weeks. We saw a few weeks ago how Michigan's governor Whitmer imposed excessive and ludicrous guidelines on her citizens in the name of "keeping them safe" from the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.pandemic.Presently, this map shows the status of the American states in their opening process (or not) as of May 16, 2020 at 4:04 AM Greenwich Summer Time:Now, as the US moves toward a resumption of normal life, these states are showing in sharper relief just how extreme their political leaderships are. IThese terms would normally be applied as rhetoric for political "discourse" such as it is in the United States these days, but here is a difference: these traits are manifested clearly every day in the so-afflicted places. We see evidence that supports every single term listed above.Tucker Carlson gives us an excellent rundown:As he notes near the end of the clip, Americans in these places are responding to these draconian measures and speaking out. For now, the Californians are pursuing legal resolution to the problem of being able to air their grievances in a petition. But if the authorities keep such, and COVID-19 will be replaced with a much more real problem.