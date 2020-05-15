© Johnston Press Resell



Parts of the UK saw some of their lowest May temperatures on record overnight, according to the Met Office.It followed a chilly Wednesday which saw a minimum temperature of -5C in Tulloch Bridge, Scotland, and a maximum temperature of 15C in Gosport, Hampshire, and Porthmadog, north Wales.However forecasters predict that temperatures will begin to rise over coming days to reach around 25C by the middle of next week.Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said the high pressure system would bring warmer air from Europe as it moved south across the UK."From the start of next week its going to be warmer," he said. "Overall high pressure is expected to dominate and there is a strong signal next week for temperatures to rise."Both daytime and nighttime temperatures rise during the next ten days. By the middle of next week we can see mid-20s or even higher."The cold overnight temperatures, particularly in northern areas, prompted forecasters to warn gardeners and growers to be aware of widespread frost."It caught people out because everybody's doing more gardening at the moment while they are at home," said Met Office spokesman Simon Partridge."A frost this late in the year is not good news for gardeners."The lowest UK temperature ever recorded in May was -9.4C in Lynford, Norfolk, in 1942. Northern Ireland's minimum temperature record for May is -6.5C.Forecasters said Thursday would feel warmer than Wednesday in many areas, although the far north was expected to see further showers.Variable cloud and sunny spells continue through the weekend, with central and southern parts enjoying dry, warm weather. Cloud and rain is likely in the west.By the end of next week most places should see "plenty of brightness or sunshine as well as light winds", according to the long-range forecast.