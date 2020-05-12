Earth Changes
Tornado in Chihuahua, Mexico
Chave Weather
Yahoo! News
Tue, 12 May 2020 10:39 UTC
Yahoo! News
Tue, 12 May 2020 10:39 UTC
- Woman mauled to death by her own dog in Fox Lake, Illinois
- Tornado in Chihuahua, Mexico
- Russel Blaylock: Face masks pose serious risks to the healthy
- Trudeau makes Covid-19 aid intended to 'save Canadian jobs' conditional on meeting climate change goals
- Twitter anoints itself arbiter of coronavirus truth with pledge to label even 'disputed' & 'unverified' claims as disinfo
- Poland arrests four suspected ISIS militants
- 'Arrest me': Elon Musk defies coronavirus lockdown restrictions and reopens Tesla plant in California after suing local officials for ordering it shut til June
- Best of the Web: AIDS scientist Judy Mikovits exposes origins of coronavirus and Dr Fauci's vaccine scheme
- COVID insanity continues: US has seen no increase in overall deaths in 2020 - Yet Americans continue to cede all God given rights to the state
- Peter Hitchens: Has our mad mass house arrest during Covid-19 saved even a single life?
- Iranian frigate reportedly sinks fellow ship by accident
- This is the problem: Good cop fired for asking fellow cops to respect the rights of the people
- Best of the Web: ContraLand Movie: Child sex trafficking expose' documentary
- "NAZI-LIKE MEASURES" Kansas City orders churches to turn over membership lists 'cause Covid-19
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Why are five continents below normal temperature in May?
- Heavy rain brings floods in Taif, Saudi Arabia
- SOTT Focus: Planet of the Humans: Documentary by Michael Moore and Jeff Gibbs
- SOTT Focus: Planet of the Humans: Documentary by Michael Moore and Jeff Gibbs
- New immune system discovery could end chronic organ rejection
- Scaly-foot gastropods: the iron-armored snails of the Indian Ocean
- In biology, incredible Intelligent Designs that amaze, amuse, and entertain
- Many published psychology experiments lack evidence of validity, study finds
- Mass death of elephant sized sloths poses murkey mystery
- The brave new world of Bill Gates and Big Telecom
- Microorganisms in parched regions extract needed water from colonized rocks
- Electrical activity in living organisms mirrors electrical fields in atmosphere
- A mystery solved? Fast Radio Burst detected within Milky Way
- Best of the Web: Darwinism, Totalitarianism, and the Lockdown
- Beautiful high-res images of Jupiter reveal secrets of its wild storms
- Organic compounds essential for life found on Martian meteorites
- 'Jurassic Park' got it wrong: New study suggests raptors didn't hunt in packs
- New Comet C/2020 J1 (SONEAR)
- US Space Force prepares Orbital for launch, plans to 'host more experiments' than ever before
- "Blobs": Scientists think they know why magnetic poles wandering
- Is Comet SWAN fragmenting? Astronomers detect powerful outburst
- Several areas of science converge to show how implausible natural processes are for explaining the origin of life
- Closest black hole to Earth discovered by astronomers
- Woman mauled to death by her own dog in Fox Lake, Illinois
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Why are five continents below normal temperature in May?
- Heavy rain brings floods in Taif, Saudi Arabia
- M3.3 earthquake hits Rome as city emerges from lockdown
- May snowfall in Turkey
- Winter returns to southern and central Finland
- Snowfall in Dagestan, Russia on May 10
- Winter makes a comeback as parts of Scotland are blanketed in snow
- Thousands without power in Maine as polar vortex freezes big chunk of US - up to 10 inches of snow recorded
- Spain's Costa Blanca gets massive hail storms
- 12 killed in landslide triggered by heavy rain in Ethiopia
- Leopard drags 3-year-old out of home in Karnataka, India - child's half-eaten body found
- Strong eruptions in past few last days at Sakurajima volcano, Japan
- Earth's mean temperature falling and possible explanation of the 11-year cycle
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Will record May cold in Europe and N. America wipe out crops?
- Surfer escapes with minor injuries in shark attack off Bells Beach, Victoria, Australia
- Heavy rain triggers landslides killing at least 3 in West Sulawesi Province, Indonesia
- "Abnormally dry conditions" fuel Florida wildfires, thousands forced to evacuate, satellite captures billowing smoke plumes
- Polar vortex brings snowfall, wintry conditions to New England - up to 9 inches of snow recorded in Vermont
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Early morning loud boom wakes residents in Hereford, UK
- Meteor fireball streaks over Florida's Panhandle
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Falling meteor fireball creates bright flash over Arizona
- Meteor fireball spotted across several Washington State counties
- Burning object recorded in New Zealand sky likely a meteor
- Bright meteor fireball turns night into day sky over eastern Caribbean Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Meteor smoke captured on video over Slovakia
- Bright fireball caused by meteor explodes, fragments over northwestern US
- News photographer captures video of meteor fireball streaking through Texas sky
- Investigators confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- Bizarre fireball spotted over Hull, UK last night likely a meteor
- Mysterious 'boom' rattles windows, startles wildlife in the Midlands, Ireland
- Russel Blaylock: Face masks pose serious risks to the healthy
- Best of the Web: AIDS scientist Judy Mikovits exposes origins of coronavirus and Dr Fauci's vaccine scheme
- World-wide nutritional immunity: Why everybody, everywhere is taking vitamin C
- The well-known hazards of coronavirus vaccines
- Three children in New York die of rare Kawasaki-like disease
- Best of the Web: Anxiety from reactions to Covid-19 will destroy at least seven times more years of life than can be saved by lockdowns
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19: The Spearpoint For Rolling Out a 'New Era' of High-Risk, Genetically Engineered Vaccines
- Vitamin D deficiency linked to COVID-19 deaths
- New studies show Vitamin D could be key factor in fighting Covid-19 infections
- New research shows coronavirus found in semen, raising questions of sexual transmission
- Best of the Web: A deadly game: 'Protect the NHS' policies may kill more Britons than Covid-19
- Half of Covid-19 patients in Ireland ICUs have heart disease
- Eyes clean themselves in much the same way as brains, mouse study shows
- Coronavirus lockdown could trigger 1.4 million extra tuberculosis deaths, study shows
- Different kinds of white fat are important in disease
- Germany's coronavirus cases may be 10 times higher than numbers reported, study claims
- Best of the Web: Modern vaccines, like modern government, are hindering normal human development: 'The Truth About Vaccines' docu-series - Episode 1
- Vaccine roundtable discussion with Andrew Wakefield, Del Bigtree and Bobby Kennedy
- Does nicotine protect from Covid-19? Smokers seem less likely than non-smokers to become seriously ill from the virus
- Halle Berry swears by the keto diet—here's what she eats in a typical day
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Sufism: An Introduction To Its Meaning And Purpose
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- 'Successful' psychopaths learn crucial skills that let them walk among us
- Thinking about your thinking: 7 ways to improve critical thinking skills
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- What I learned from Kahneman's "Thinking Fast and Slow"
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
They call it "The American Dream," because you have to be asleep to believe it.
- George Carlin
Agron, there are indeed many people who commit crimes in the name of so-called religion. But that does not mean that there cannot be some...
It turns out Trump is our best hope in DC right now. That is a pretty remarkable statement to make, showing how bad things have gotten.
The impact of EMF Radiation is increasing everyday.
The snail's shell is so impressive that the United States military is currently funding research on it in hopes of developing insights into new...
CAHOOTS One might wonder, why when I came to SOTT, did I actively attempt to stretch and to test and to even violate the comment censorship...