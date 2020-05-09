Police in Lyons, Ga. believe a pack of wild dogs attacked and killed a local doctor.The body of Dr. Nancy Shaw was found in a ditch early Thursday morning.The Lyons Police Department says autopsy results confirm a well-known doctor and noted pet lover died from animals that police are trying to find.Police spotted a car on around 3 a.m., pulled over on the wrong side of the road, car running and the door open."Got out of the patrol car to investigate and found a female that was deceased in the ditch," Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker said.They recognized the woman as Dr. Shaw, a long-time internist at Meadows Regional Medical Center. He says she'd often stop at the police station and check on officers to make sure they were okay."She was that kind of person. She was a caring person. She was a friend of ours. When I realized who it was, it was devastating," Chief Walker said.The chief said police are working with other city departments to locate a pack of roaming dogs and take appropriate action.