Interview Transcripts:
- Interview Transcript of Rinat Akhmetshin (November 13, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Stephen Bannon (January 16, 2018)
- Interview Transcript of Stephen Bannon (February 15, 2018)
- Interview Transcript of Andrew Brown (August 30, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Michael Caputo (July 14, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of John Carlin (July 27, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Thomas Catan (October 18, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of James Clapper (July 17, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Samuel Clovis (December 12, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Dan Coats (June 22, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Michael Cohen (October 24, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Rick Dearborn (January 17, 2018)
- Interview Transcript of Diana Denman (December 5, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Marc Elias (December 13, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Boris Ephsteyn (September 28, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Evelyn Farkas (June 26, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Peter Fritsch (October 18, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Michael Goldfarb (December 12, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Rob Goldstone (December 18, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Jeffrey Gordon (July 26, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Rhona Graff (December 22, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Shawn Henry (December 5, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Hope Hicks (February 27, 2018)
- Interview Transcript of Ike Kaveladze (November 2, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of David Kramer (December 19, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of David Kramer (January 10, 2018)
- Interview Transcript of Jared Kushner (July 25, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Corey Lewandowski (January 17, 2018)
- Interview Transcript of Corey Lewandowski (March 8, 2018)
- Interview Transcript of Loretta Lynch (October 20, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Simona Mangiante (July 18, 2018)
- Interview Transcript of Andrew McCabe (December 19, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Mary McCord (November 1, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Alexander Nix (December 14, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Carter Page (November 2, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Brad Parscale (October 24, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Walid Phares (December 8, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of John Podesta (June 27, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of John Podesta (December 4, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Samantha Power (October 13, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Erik Prince (November 30, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Benjamin Rhodes (October 25, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Susan Rice (September 8, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Jonathan Saffron (October 12, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Anatoli Samochornov (November 28, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Felix Sater (December 20, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Keith Schiller (November 7, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Jefferson Sessions (November 30, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Roger J. Stone, Jr. (September 26, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Jake Sullivan (December 21, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Michael Sussman (December 18, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Matthew Tait (October 6, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Yared Tamene Wolde-Yohannes (August 30, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Donald Trump, Jr. (December 6, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Witness Name Redacted (December 20, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Sally Yates (November 3, 2017)
- Interview Transcript of Christopher Wylie (April 25, 2018)
Via SaraACarter.com,
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff is planning to selectively release information from some of the 53 declassified transcripts of witnesses that testified before Congress regarding the FBI's Russia probe into the Trump campaign. This move, comes after a long battle against Republican colleagues, who are fighting to make all the transcripts available to the American public, said a U.S. official, with knowledge of Schiff's plans.
Schiff has been fighting the release of the transcripts.
The decision for Schiff to publish a selective portion of the 6,000 pages of transcripts comes after a recent public showdown with Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who is also fighting to make all the transcripts public. In fact, Grenell reiterated in a letter Wednesday that if Schiff doesn't make the transcripts public then he will release them himself.
Interestingly, the committee voted unanimously in the fall of 2018, to make all the transcripts public after declassification, which has already been done.
"Schiff's planning to selectively leak to the liberal media what he wants, while keeping the truth from the American people," said one source, familiar with Schiff's plans.Schiff's office did not immediately respond to an email for comment.
A congressional source familiar with the issue said "the committee voted in the last Congress to publish all the transcripts together, precisely to avoid any staged release calculated for political effect."
"Schiff has had possession of most of the redacted transcripts for a long time, but he used the fact that he didn't have all of them as an excuse not to publish any," said the congressional source.Allegedly Schiff is also having his senior subcommittee staff director and counsel with the intelligence committee contact the various heads of the intelligence community asking them to challenge plans by Grenell to release the transcripts, which were declassified prior to his arrival at DNI.
"If he selectively publishes just some of them now, it'll be rank hypocrisy."
Several sources, familiar with Schiff's actions, have stated that his refusal to release the transcripts is based on information contained in the testimony that will destroy his Russia hoax propaganda.
"Schiff has been sitting on a lot of these transcripts for a long time," said a Republican congressional source.
"They were using this as an excuse to ensure that the White House wouldn't have access to the transcripts, now he wants to selectively leak and that's the game he plays - he's definitely shifty."
Comment: Schiff blamed Trump for the delayed release, and claimed they say what they don't say - no surprise there: So what's actually in the transcripts?
And here's Trump being Trump in a call with with Fox News: