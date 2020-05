I don't want justice

Washington journalist Martin Tolchin in a letter to the editor published Tuesday in The New York Times argued that he wants a "coronation" for former Vice President Joe Biden and not an investigation of a sexual assault allegation against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.Tolchin, a founder of Politico who is also a former top editor of The Hill, wrote in the piece.Tolchin wrote in a letter headlined "Joe Biden and Tara Reade: Whom to Believe?"Reade is a former Senate staffer who has accused Biden of sexual assault in an incident that allegedly took place in 1993. Biden has denied the allegation.The Times in an editorial last week called on the Democratic National Committee to investigate Reade's allegations."His campaign, and his party, have a duty to assure the public that the accusations are being taken seriously," the board wrote.Tolchin, however, said he was prioritizing ending Trump's presidency.he wrote."Suppose an investigation reveals damaging information concerning his relationship with Tara Reade or something else, and Mr. Biden loses the nomination to Senator Bernie Sanders or someone else with a minimal chance of defeating Mr. Trump. Should we really risk the possibility?"Tolchin was also a former member of the New York Times's Washington bureau.