Joe Biden
Washington journalist Martin Tolchin in a letter to the editor published Tuesday in The New York Times argued that he wants a "coronation" for former Vice President Joe Biden and not an investigation of a sexual assault allegation against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

"I don't want an investigation. I want a coronation of Joe Biden," Tolchin, a founder of Politico who is also a former top editor of The Hill, wrote in the piece.

"Would he make a great president? Unlikely. Would he make a good president? Good enough. Would he make a better president than the present occupant? Absolutely," Tolchin wrote in a letter headlined "Joe Biden and Tara Reade: Whom to Believe?"

Reade is a former Senate staffer who has accused Biden of sexual assault in an incident that allegedly took place in 1993. Biden has denied the allegation.

The Times in an editorial last week called on the Democratic National Committee to investigate Reade's allegations.

"His campaign, and his party, have a duty to assure the public that the accusations are being taken seriously," the board wrote.

Tolchin, however, said he was prioritizing ending Trump's presidency.

"I don't want justice, whatever that may be. I want a win, the removal of Donald Trump from office, and Mr. Biden is our best chance," he wrote.

"Suppose an investigation reveals damaging information concerning his relationship with Tara Reade or something else, and Mr. Biden loses the nomination to Senator Bernie Sanders or someone else with a minimal chance of defeating Mr. Trump. Should we really risk the possibility?"

Tolchin was also a former member of the New York Times's Washington bureau.