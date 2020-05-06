Scientists have detected an antibody that blocks the coronavirus from entering cells, providing a much-needed shield for severely ill patients. While not a cure or vaccine, it is still a significant development."This is clearly a breakthrough that shows that we are on the right track for the development of a drug against Covid-19," said virologist Professor Luka Cicin-Sain."In repeated experiments, we were able to show that this result is sustainable."The antibodies are currently undergoing additional testing on cell cultures to whittle their number down to find the most effective at blocking the infection."I am extremely happy about this great success of the research institutes in Lower Saxony, which gives hope for better healing results with Covid-19," said Lower Saxony's Minister of Science Bjorn Thumler.To be clear, the researchers are neither producing a vaccine nor a cure, but instead a potentially highly effective treatment for severely ill coronavirus patients which operates on the principle of "so-called passive immunization," according to Stefan Dübel from the Technical University of Braunschweig, who added thatMeanwhile, the broad-spectrum antiviral medication Remdesivir - originally developed to treat the Ebola and Marburg viruses - is being used in trials with coronavirus patients, despite its apparent ineffectiveness in follow-up tests, after one study found the drug shortened coronavirus infection recovery times.