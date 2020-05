© US Air Force / Senior Airman Mercedes Porter

Four B-1B heavy bombers and hundreds of servicemen were sent to Guam to carry out "deterrence missions" with eyes on Beijing, following days of provocative maneuvers near contested territory in the South China Sea.The warplanes and personnel arrived at Andersen Air Force Base on Guam on Friday, US Strategic Command announced in a statement , noting that three of the B-1B Lancers flew directly to the base, while one diverted to waters near Japan to train with the Navy before joining the others."Four bombers and approximately 200 airmen from the 9th Bomb Squadron, 7th Bomb Wing... deployed to support Pacific Air Forces' training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces," the military said in a statement, adding that the planes would also participate in "strategic deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region."The Air Force did not specify how long the new deployment would last, and earlier this month ended its standard six-month rotation of bombers in favor of a less "predictable" timetable.Though the Air Force recalled all five of its B-52 Stratofortress bombers from Guam earlier this month,The US military regularly conducts "freedom of navigation" missions and air patrols over the South China Sea, typically aimed at sending a message to Beijing, which has repeatedly slammed the operations as provocative and in violation of its sovereignty. The Chinese government has yet to respond to the latest deployment, but denounced the US naval missions near the Paracel Islands earlier this week.