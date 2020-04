© WAM

Informal economy impact

The first month of the crisis is estimated to have resulted in a drop of 60 percent in the income of informal workers globally. This translates into a drop of 81 percent in Africa and the Americas, 21.6 percent in Asia and the Pacific, and 70 percent in Europe and Central Asia.

Enterprises at risk

Worldwide, more than 436 million enterprises face high risks of serious disruption. These enterprises are operating in the hardest-hit economic sectors, including some 232 million in wholesale and retail, 111 million in manufacturing, 51 million in accommodation and food services, and 42 million in real estate and other business activities.

"As the pandemic and the jobs crisis evolve, the need to protect the most vulnerable becomes even more urgent.



"For millions of workers, no income means no food, no security and no future. Millions of businesses around the world are barely breathing. They have no savings or access to credit. These are the real faces of the world of work. If we don't help them now, these enterprises will simply perish."

The continued sharp decline in working hours globally due to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak means thatwarns the International Labour Organisation, ILO.According to a report titledthe drop in working hours in the current (second) quarter of 2020 is expected to be significantly worse than previously estimated.Compared to pre-crisis levels (last quarter of 2019),(assuming a 48-hour working week), revealed a press release issued by the ILO based on the report.The previous estimate was for a 6.7 per cent drop, equivalent to 195 million full-time workers. This is due to the prolongation and extension of lockdown measures.Regionally, the situation has worsened for all major regional groups.(compared to pre-crisis levels) and 11.8 percent for Europe and Central Asia. The estimates for the rest of the regional groups follow closely and are all above 9.5 percent.As a result of the economic crisis created by the pandemic,This is due to lockdown measures and/or because they work in the hardest-hit sectors.Without alternative income sources, these workers and their families will have no means to survive.The proportion of workers living in countries under recommended or required workplace closures has decreased from 81 to 68 per cent over the last two weeks.The decline from the previous estimate of 81 per cent in the second edition of the monitor (published April 7) is primarily a result of changes in China; elsewhere workplace closure measures have increased.Urgent policy measures needed The ILO calls for urgent, targeted and flexible measures to support workers and businesses, particularly smaller enterprises, those in the informal economy and others who are vulnerable.Measures for economic reactivation should follow a job-rich approach, backed by stronger employment policies and institutions, better-resourced and comprehensive social protection systems.International coordination on stimulus packages and debt relief measures will also be critical to making recovery effective and sustainable. International labour standards, which already enjoy tripartite consensus, can provide a framework.ILO Director-General Guy Ryder stated: