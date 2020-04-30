The old oil industry and the old economy are gone.

It's Really Bad

© OPEC, IEA, Vitol, Trafigura, Goldman Sachs and Labyrinth Consulting Services, Inc.



That is because we are in a global depression.

© EIA and Labyrinth Consulting Services, Inc.



© Baker Hughes, EIA DPR, Drilling Info and Labyrinth Consulting Services, Inc.



Energy is the Economy

© EIA, World Bank and Labyrinth Consulting Services, Inc.



© Charles Schwab and Labyrinth Consulting Services, Inc.



Approximately 25% of U.S. renters did not pay their landlords and 23% of Americans did not make their

mortgage payment

in April.

a

28% mortgage default rate

contributed to the 2008 financial collapse.

Slouching Toward Bethlehem