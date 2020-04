My Defence Fund now stands at £46,002, well on the way towards its target of £60,000.There have so far been 2,205 donors, to each of whom I am very grateful, especially so many dedicated supporters who have stood by me in campaigns for civil liberties and for Scottish independence. But perhaps I may just note it was also heartwarming to receive donations from a few long term political opponents who are appalled by this attack on freedom of speech, and several senior lawyers likewise. Which is an interesting contrast with Scottish MSM journalists, who on social media all seem delighted at the prospect that anyone who counters their joint narrative should go to jail.Will post further updates.They said they were from the "Alex Salmond team" and investigating his postings on the Alex Salmond case. He has not to date been charged, and his lawyer is advising him at present to say nothing, so I am not revealing his name.Then on Tuesday morning, a large Police van full of police pulled up onto the pavement right outside my front gate, actually while I was talking on the phone to a senior political figure about the raid on my friend. The police just sat in the van staring at my house. I contacted my lawyers who contacted the Crown Office. The police van pulled away and my lawyers contacted me back to say that the Crown Office had told them I would be charged, or officially "cited", with Contempt of Court, but they agreed there was no need for a search of my home or to remove my devices, or for vans full of police.I am charged with contempt of court and the hearing is on 7 July at the High Court in Edinburgh. The contempt charge falls in two categories:i) Material published before the trial liable to prejudice a juryii) Material published which could assist "jigsaw identification" of the failed accusers.As for identifying the failed conspirators, I have done less than the mainstream media. But plainly the Crown Office, or whoever is pushing them to this persecution, had no genuine interest in protecting the identities, otherwise why did they tip off the media that I was being charged, and thus guarantee further publicity? If protecting the identities was their motive, to tip off the media would obviously be counterproductive.The Herald published absolutely deliberately, the day before the trial, a montage of Alex Salmond amongst photos of mass murderers. They have not been charged. Every newspaper published "jigsaw identification" information which I withheld. They have not been charged or investigated, despite the evidence brilliantly compiled and presented to the Police.The Crown have very deliberately not included the names of any of the failed conspirators in the indictment and instead refer to the women by their court allocated letters. That is a plain indication to me that this is a public document drafted specifically with publication in mind. Otherwise the document would have more naturally used the names and not the alphabet letters.More fundamentally this indictment is the basis on which they are attempting to put me in prison - in fact the indictment specifies up to two years in jail and an unlimited fine as the punishment sought from the court. I think the public interest, and my own interest, in it being public is very substantial.So here is the full indictment against me If the indictment contains anything they did not wish to be public, well, I didn't force them to serve it on me. From my side, the proceedings against me will be entirely open. I will remind you that you may find all or part of the indictment initially convincing; but you are yet to see my point by point reply, which naturally I shall also publish in due course.The Alex Salmond case was a fit-up and a conspiracy in which the Crown Office was implicated, foiled by the jury. If Scotland is the kind of country where you go to jail for saying that, let me get my toothbrush.Before then, I am afraid we have to fund my defence and I shall be very grateful for donations to my defence fund. My initial target is £60,000. I shall post daily updates on total reached, but I shall be using my established funding channels and not involving a crowdfunding website. I do not intend to fight this battle entirely on the defensive, and some of the funding may be put to launching actions against the Crown or others.Click HERE TO DONATE if you do not see the Donate button aboveAlternatively:Account nameMURRAY CJAccount number 3 2 1 5 0 9 6 2Sort code 6 0 - 4 0 - 0 5IBAN GB98NWBK60400532150962BIC NWBKGB2LBank address Natwest, PO Box 414, 38 Strand, London, WC2H 5JB