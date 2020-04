© Sputnik



The Czech media has crafted a spy thriller, based on unnamed sources, that Russians were planning to poison officials behind the removal of a monument to Marshal Ivan Konev who freed Prague from the Nazis. Moscow says it's a hoax.The report by Respekt magazine this weekend had a short and catchy title - 'A Man with Ricin' - more fitting for an action movie or a John le Carré novel than a respectable news article., the newspaper claimed that three weeks ago, a diplomat from Russia landed at Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague. A car that had already been waiting for him outside swiftly delivered the man to the Russian Embassy in the Czech capital. All this time, the mysterious diplomat had a briefcase on him, in which he "was supposed to have the deadly poison ricin," the report said.Butfor whom the poison was allegedly intended. According to Respekt, those facing "the wrath of Moscow" are Prague's District 6 head, Ondrej Kolar, who was behind the recent removal of the monument, and the city's mayor, Zdenek Hrib, who earlier decided to rename a square in front of the Russian Embassy after assassinated opposition figure Boris Nemtsov.The outlet earlier addressed Kolar on the heightened security measures around him, but he refused to confirm the report. "I don't want to comment on what is happening around me," he said.In 2018, former spy Skripal and his daughter were allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury, UK. Britain immediately blamed Russia for the attack but, despite more than two years passing since the incident,"We're not aware of this investigation. We don't know who was investigating and what was investigated. It looks like another hoax."Peskov also refused once again to comment on the removal of the monument to Konev in the Czech capital, saying only that "a lot of such statements have already been made" and they fully express Russia's stance.The District 6 head was blasted online for choosing to act during the coronavirus outbreak so people couldn't come out and try to protect the monument.