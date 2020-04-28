"The Trump-Russia collusion narrative collapsed a year ago with the Robert Mueller report, but the story's not over. Democrats are now trying to suppress details of how the bogus theory was promoted, led by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff."The editorial explained how Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee finished an investigation of election interference in April 2018 and concluded that Russia did not collude with the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.
Schiff and other Democrats objected and accused Republicans on the committee of hiding evidence. In September of that year, Congress voted to release the transcripts of the investigation's 53 witness interviews. New reports suggest Schiff is trying to block the release of those public documents, despite a mandate from Congress to do so.
Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes told the Washington Examiner last week:
"[House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] Democrats opposed every Republican document request and subpoena that helped to expose malfeasance in the FBI's Russia collusion probe. And now, by refusing to publish the witness transcripts or the transcript of the committee's briefing with former [Intelligence Community Inspector General] Michael Atkinson, the Democrats are blatantly continuing to hide documents that expose their own mistruths.The editorial board said it appears Schiff
"There is no reason for keeping these documents secret except that they want to hide what's in them."
"wants to shield promoters of the collusion theory from scrutiny.
"Mr. Schiff spent years shouting cover-up only to be exposed for making things up. Now that the evidence is ready for public release, he's defying the unanimous vote of a bipartisan committee to make them public.
"What doesn't Mr. Schiff want America to see?"
