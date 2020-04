© IBTimes

Witnessing A Fireball Event

The Meteor's Explosion And Fragmentation

Classifying A Bolide

A few people in the US witnessed a bright fireball created by a meteor that streaked across the sky recently. The eyewitnesses said the space rock exploded mid-air and broke apart into tiny fragments.The American Meteor Society reported that the fireball event happened on April 20 at around 10:30 pm MDT, or April 21 at 12:30 am EDT. Although most of the eyewitness reports regarding the fireball event came from the stated of Idaho, the incident was also spotted by individuals from Washington and Oregon.Based on the eyewitness reports, the brightness or magnitude of the fireball varied. While some eyewitnesses stated that the fireball had a magnitude of -20 to -14, others stated that it ranged from -7 to -5. The difference in magnitude may have been caused by the sky conditions in the area where they spotted the meteor. The presence of clouds or haze in the region might have affected the brightness of the fireball.As the meteor was streaking across the sky, some eyewitnesses noted that it produced a bright glow that lasted for a couple of seconds.Based on the descriptions submitted by the eyewitnesses, it is possible that the fireball event was caused by a bolide."A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is about the same magnitude of the planet Venus as seen in the morning or evening sky," the American Meteor Society explained . "A bolide is a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation."