House Democrats have voted to begin yet another witch hunt.In a strictly partisan vote, 212-182, the House voted on Thursday to— a longtime Trump hater who has also endorsed Joe Biden. It will be comprised ofThe Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis within the House Oversight and Reform Committee will review the "efficiency, effectiveness, equity and transparency" of howfederal relief money is expended — and examine the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called for the committee earlier this month, but then she adjourned the House and sent lawmakers home. Pelosi said during House floor debate on Thursday:But Republican lawmakers saidRep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said the select panel isJordan noted thatWhen Pelosi announced her intention to create the committee, Trump warned against politicizing the virus. Trump said on April 2: