© Reuters/Alister Doyle



The US has gifted a $12.1 million aid package to Greenland and will build a consulate there for the first time in over 50 years - an admitted move against Russian and Chinese Arctic supremacy that has angered Denmark.The Trump administration's offer to buy the Danish-administered territory may have been laughed off last year, buta State Department official revealed on Thursday. The official stressed thatrather than a down payment."There is no plan or interagency process underway involving the purchase of Greenland," they reassured reporters.However, the money - coming from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) - will be accompanied by thewhich the anonymous official called the "rebirth of our engagement in Greenland." The US has not had a diplomatic presence on the island since 1953.While plans are underway for a permanent facility,the official revealed. One US diplomat currently located in Copenhagen is expected to move to Nuuk in late May or early June to take up the leading role, to be joined later this year by another American. Five locals will be employed as staff.The official insisted the move was nothing more thanbut acknowledged it was a response to what they calledwaxing poetic about Washington's own desire for a "secure and stable Arctic."They did not seem to have an answer as to why the US hadn't simply given the funds to the government of Denmark, insteadDenmark was not amused.Karsten Honge, a member of the Socialist People's Party's foreign affairs committee told Reuters after the official's words were made public.Greenland's government said- including tourism, education, and the mineral industry - in a statement on Thursday, revealing it would be implementedIt's worth noting that the last time the US had a strong presence on Greenland, they left behindinto the land and ocean ever since. As the ice sheets melt, researchers have warned that a significant amount of toxic waste stored at those bases could be released into the environment.