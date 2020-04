NIAID Director Backpedals on Vitamin C and D Recommendations

Global Vaccine Plan in Action?

The Global Vaccine Action Plan will enable greater coordination across all stakeholder groups — national governments, multilateral organizations, civil society, the private sector and philanthropic organizations — and will identify critical policy, resource, and other gaps that must be addressed to realize the life-saving potential of vaccines.

COVID-19 Vaccine Will Bypass Safety Testing

There's Much We Still Do Not Know

Vitamin D in COVID-19 Treatment

The report,34 'Vitamin D deficiency in Ireland — Implications for COVID-19. Results from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA),' finds that vitamin D plays a critical role in preventing respiratory infections, reducing antibiotic use, and boosting the immune system response to infections.



With one in eight Irish adults under 50 deficient in vitamin D, the report highlights the importance of increasing intake ... TILDA researchers recommend that adults over 50 should take supplements — not just in winter, but all year round if they don't get enough sun ...



Professor Rose Anne Kenny, principal investigator of TILDA, said: 'We have evidence to support a role for vitamin D in the prevention of chest infections, particularly in older adults who have low levels. In one study Vitamin D reduced the risk of chest infections to half in people who took supplements.



Though we do not know specifically of the role of vitamin D in COVID infections, given its wider implications for improving immune responses ... at-risk cohorts should ensure they have an adequate intake of vitamin D.'

The world is in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health measures that can reduce the risk of infection and death in addition to quarantines are desperately needed.



This article reviews the roles of vitamin D in reducing the risk of respiratory tract infections, knowledge about the epidemiology of influenza and COVID-19, and how vitamin D supplementation might be a useful measure to reduce risk. Through several mechanisms, vitamin D can reduce risk of infections.



Those mechanisms include inducing cathelicidins and defensins that can lower viral replication rates and reducing concentrations of pro-inflammatory cytokines that produce the inflammation that injures the lining of the lungs, leading to pneumonia, as well as increasing concentrations of anti-inflammatory cytokines ...



Evidence supporting the role of vitamin D in reducing risk of COVID-19 includes that the outbreak occurred in winter, a time when 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) concentrations are lowest; that the number of cases in the Southern Hemisphere near the end of summer are low ...



Vitamin D deficiency has been found to contribute to acute respiratory distress syndrome; and ... case-fatality rates increase with age and with chronic disease comorbidity, both of which are associated with lower 25(OH)D concentration.



To reduce the risk of infection, it is recommended that people at risk of influenza and/or COVID-19 consider taking 10,000 IU/d of vitamin D 3 for a few weeks to rapidly raise 25(OH)D concentrations, followed by 5000 IU/d. The goal should be to raise 25(OH)D concentrations above 40-60 ng/mL (100-150 nmol/L). For treatment of people who become infected with COVID-19, higher vitamin D 3 doses might be useful.

Dark-Skinned Individuals at Greater Risk for COVID-19

Researchers last week released the first data37 supporting this link. They found that the nations with the highest mortality rates — Italy, Spain and France — also had the lowest average vitamin D levels among countries affected by the pandemic ...



As an Indian-American, my skin type is Fitzpatrick IV, or "moderate brown." Compared with my white friends, I need double or triple the sun exposure to synthesize the same amount of vitamin D, so I supplement with 5,000 international units of vitamin D3 daily, which maintains my level in the normal range. Most African-Americans are Fitzpatrick type V or VI, so they would need even more.

Vitamin D Deficiency Contributes to ARDS

As reported in my April 7, 2020, article " Vitamins C and D Finally Adopted as Coronavirus Treatment ," the largest hospital system in New York, Northwell Health, has been giving COVID-19 patients admitted into intensive care 1,500 milligrams of intravenous vitamin C three to four times a day in conjunction with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, both of which have shown promise in coronavirus treatment.According to Dr. Andrew G. Weber, a pulmonologist and critical-care specialist affiliated with two Northwell Health facilities on Long Island, "Curiously, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the face of the White House coronavirus response team, is now saying life probably will not go back to normal until we have the ability to vaccinate the entire global population against COVID-19.Vitamin C "can enhance your body's defense against microbes," he said — a statement backed by recent research showing vitamin C supplementation lowers your risk of the common cold.At the time, Fauci said he was taking 1,000 milligrams (mg) of vitamin C, himself, every day. "Many people also do not get enough vitamin D, which affects a lot of body functions, so that would be helpful, too," he added.Is Fauci simply promoting Bill Gates' vaccine agenda ? It's not an implausible idea, considering— a collaboration between the Foundation, NIAID, UNICEF and the World Health Organization.As explained in a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation press release:It's quite feasible that one "gap" that would need to be addressed "to realize the life-saving potential of vaccines" would be the elimination of inexpensive patent-free competition such as nutritional supplements.In the featured Liberty Report video above, Dr. Ron Paul, former GOP congressman, also points out that Fauci's "doom and gloom predictions" of 2.2 million deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. alonehave completely collapsed,Indeed, April 8, 2020, a new model referred to as the Murray Modelpredicts COVID-19 will kill 60,000 in the U.S. by August— a far cry from 2.2 million! "Was it 'social distancing' that saved us?" Paul asks. "Let's look at the states and countries that did not lock down — they should have massively higher deaths. Do they?"Listen to his report to find out (hint: No. For example, South Carolina, which did not shut down its economy, had only 63 deaths as of April 9, 2020, while Colorado, which did shut down, had 193).What if it turns into a repeat of the fast-tracked H1N1 swine flu vaccine released in Europe during the swine flu pandemic of 2009-2010?Children and teens in Finland,the U.K.and Swedenwere among the hardest hit. Further analyses discerned a rise in narcolepsy among adults who received the vaccine as well, although the link wasn't as obvious as that in children and adolescents.The fact that health authorities seem to have conveniently forgotten this travesty is shocking, considering it was only a decade ago. Here we are again, awaiting another fast-tracked vaccine for a virus we still don't even fully understand.For example, in recent days, some doctors have noted their patients' symptoms appear closer to altitude sickness than pneumonia.Their blood oxygen levels are devastatingly low, yet they're not gasping for air. Doctors in the field are also noticing that patients put on ventilators have a much higher death rate than those who are not ventilated.Yet standard of care for low blood oxygen calls for ventilation.This situation really highlights the danger of making medical assumptions. Fauci and Gates insist a vaccine is the only thing that can open the world back up for business, yet they have no evidence to back up the notion that a vaccine is the best way to protect public health.To top it off, Fauci and Gates are both talking about the possibility of rolling out a national tracking system with implantable vaccine certificates.As of right now, one of the main contenders for a COVID-19 vaccine is also using an entirely novel method of manufacturing. The biotech company Moderna is using synthetic mRNA to instruct DNA to produce the same kind of proteins COVID-19 uses to gain access into our cells.The idea is that your immune system will learn to recognize and kill the real virus.It's scientifically indisputable that vitamin D plays an important role in human health, and findings from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA)and a vitamin D review paperpublished in the journal Nutrients, April 2, 2020, both suggest vitamin D deficiency could have serious implications for COVID-19. As reported by Medical Xpress, April 6, 2020:The second paper, published in the journal Nutrients, carries the telling title, "Evidence That Vitamin D Supplementation Could Reduce Risk of Influenza and COVID-19 Infections and Death."As reported in the abstract:An opinionin The Wall Street Journal by psychiatrist Dr. Vatsal G. Thakkar also points out thatHe writes:Thakkar's views are also supported by researchpublished in the journal Thorax, in whichThe study also found that, for those at risk of developing ARDS after surgery, pre-surgery vitamin D level was the only measure indicative of whether or not a patient would develop lung injury after surgery. After adjusting for confounding factors, surgical patients with vitamin D levels below 8 ng/ml (20 nmol/L) had a 4.2fold higher risk of developing ARDS than those with levels at or above 8 ng/ml.Sources and References