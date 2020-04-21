Meteor
A Westmeath woman is trying to find the source of a mysterious sound in the skies over the weekend.

Anna Duffy from Moate heard a massive boom on Saturday, that she says shook windows and startled wildlife. Others in the area also reported hearing the noise, but it later emerged people as far away as Galway noticed the disturbance.

Ms. Duffy says speculation is now rife on social media as to what could have made the unusual sound, with some suggesting it could have been a meteor.