Fire in the Sky
Mysterious 'boom' rattles windows, startles wildlife in the Midlands, Ireland
Midlands 103
Mon, 06 Apr 2020 16:45 UTC
Anna Duffy from Moate heard a massive boom on Saturday, that she says shook windows and startled wildlife. Others in the area also reported hearing the noise, but it later emerged people as far away as Galway noticed the disturbance.
Ms. Duffy says speculation is now rife on social media as to what could have made the unusual sound, with some suggesting it could have been a meteor.
See Also:
Latest News
- Biden would take Michelle Obama as his running mate 'in a heartbeat'
- Bill Gates wife Melinda reveals billionaire 'prepared for years' for coronavirus pandemic
- Mysterious 'boom' rattles windows, startles wildlife in the Midlands, Ireland
- 1,800 refugee minors unaccounted for in Germany - report
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- 'Biden Loves Kids': Trump attacks Creepy Joe with meme of his swimming pool gaffe
- Israel's 'new government' set for July annexation; Palestinian leaders oppose it
- Will US troops quit guarding Syrian oil fields as negative oil prices become surreal?
- 'Buyer beware': Ankara's intent on Russian S-400 may result in US sanctions says State Department
- Disney Execs push back on terms of pay cuts
- Syrian air defense responds to missile attack over Palmyra, Homs
- Moscow: New coronavirus hospital opens; Russia braces for Covid-19 peak
- Harvard, richest US university, nabs a near $9M in taxpayer CARES aid
- Ukrainian man admits killing girlfriend and cooking her legs after drinking party
- Best of the Web: Respiratory doctor calls BS on the coronavirus 'pandemic'
- The Gates Of Hell: PROVEN - Coronavirus vaccines CAUSED lung inflammation and death
- Autopsies reveal COVID-19 attacks blood vessels, causes multiple organ failure in some patients - study
- SpyGate Saga: 7 Devastating revelations about Crossfire Hurricane in new releases
- Desertions in the desert: US 'rebel' mercenaries at Syrian base are leaving
- 'Everyone was coughing & had a fever': Lukaku reveals '23 out of 25 Inter Milan players' were ill with coronavirus-type symptoms in January
- Biden would take Michelle Obama as his running mate 'in a heartbeat'
- Bill Gates wife Melinda reveals billionaire 'prepared for years' for coronavirus pandemic
- 'Biden Loves Kids': Trump attacks Creepy Joe with meme of his swimming pool gaffe
- Israel's 'new government' set for July annexation; Palestinian leaders oppose it
- Will US troops quit guarding Syrian oil fields as negative oil prices become surreal?
- 'Buyer beware': Ankara's intent on Russian S-400 may result in US sanctions says State Department
- Syrian air defense responds to missile attack over Palmyra, Homs
- Ukrainian man admits killing girlfriend and cooking her legs after drinking party
- SpyGate Saga: 7 Devastating revelations about Crossfire Hurricane in new releases
- Another 'worst deal ever'? US withdrawal from crucial Open Skies treaty is done deal, Russian FM believes
- Architect of legal abortion in UK resigns after child abuse cover-up accusations surface
- Bonkers! EU hands out its Covid-19 emergency funds: Hungary (199 deaths) gets €5.6bn, Italy (23,000 deaths) gets €2.3bn
- Declassified Horowitz footnotes show Obama officials knew Steele dossier was 'Russian' disinformation designed to target Trump
- Robert F Kennedy Jr. warns of WHO genocide - DTP vaccine kills at TEN TIMES the unvaxxed rate
- 100 days after the assassination of Soleimani: Did the US achieve its objectives?
- Best of the Web: Sabotage: Labour's own senior staff acted to keep Corbyn out of power, leaked internal report reveals
- Turkish-backed Libyan forces approach strategic city in northwest Libya
- The Gates Foundation's vaccination activism
- Best of the Web: Corona World Order: Chileans granted permission to leave their homes IF they sign up for 'immunity passports' to prove they're not infected
- Trump says he is suspending immigration over coronavirus, need to protect jobs
- 1,800 refugee minors unaccounted for in Germany - report
- Disney Execs push back on terms of pay cuts
- Moscow: New coronavirus hospital opens; Russia braces for Covid-19 peak
- Harvard, richest US university, nabs a near $9M in taxpayer CARES aid
- Best of the Web: Respiratory doctor calls BS on the coronavirus 'pandemic'
- Desertions in the desert: US 'rebel' mercenaries at Syrian base are leaving
- 'Everyone was coughing & had a fever': Lukaku reveals '23 out of 25 Inter Milan players' were ill with coronavirus-type symptoms in January
- SOTT Focus: The Right Perspective In Troubling Times
- Best of the Web: I'm in ghost town Madrid, witnessing a brutal lockdown enforcement. Is it even constitutional?
- Liquor stores & gun shops open for business, but churches closed. Why are US governors trashing the First Amendment?
- Louisiana pastor arrested after allegedly backing bus in direction of protester
- Ridiculous: Idaho police say woman violated stay-at-home order for yard sale
- Tennis legend Marat Safin: "They're preparing people for microchip implants"
- US/UK media promotes evergreen Russian boozing stereotypes, but latest data shows alcohol sales down during Covid-19 pandemic
- Deadliest mass killing in Canada's history: At least 18 dead after man goes on shooting spree in Nova Scotia - UPDATES
- NHS staff told not to tweet about 'political issues like lack of PPE'
- Far-left extremists call for assault of police officers, prison guards during pandemic
- Intensive CIA spying on Assange targeted his infant child
- 'Exercising my rights is terrorism?' The View's Joy Behar ripped online after she calls armed lockdown protesters 'terrorists'
- Immunologist: There has never been a vaccine for coronavirus, and unlikely there will ever be one
- Pirates once swash buckled across the ancient Mediterranean
- Ancient stone balls used by early humans may have been ideal tool to extract bone marrow
- Why the WHO faked a pandemic over Swine Flu in 2009 - Revealing Forbes op-ed
- "Spectacular" artefacts found as Norway mountain pass ice-patch melts
- Mysterious 2,100-year-old Tagar death mask concealed ram's skull
- East African herders consumed milk 5,000 years ago
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Epictetus: Epic Wisdom, Roman Stoic Style
- 9/11 Truth: Under Lockdown for Nearly Two Decades
- Best of the Web: Engineering Contagion: Amerithrax, Coronavirus and the Rise of the Biotech-Industrial Complex - Pt. 2 Cornering the Covid-19 Vaccine Market
- Careless whispers: How the German public used and abused the Gestapo
- FDR's Anti-colonial vision for the post-war world as he saw it
- Flashback: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen: Gates is a ruthless schemer
- Pömmelte: Germany's 'Stonehenge'
- Largest group of Early Neolithic pottery ever found in London reveals beginnings of farming
- Rheumatic diseases: The cost of survival during the Little Ice Age
- Flashback: The secret history of Fort Detrick, the CIA's base for mind control experiments and biological warfare
- Ancient skulls from the Yucatán Peninsula show striking diversity of Early America Settlers
- Oldest ever piece of string was made by Neanderthals 50,000 years ago
- 5,000-year-old "luxury" ostrich eggs reveal unknown interconnectedness of ancient world
- Early Amazonian humans created 'forest islands'
- Collapse of Eurasian Ice Sheet 14,600 years ago raised seas by eight metres
- Betelgeuse is bright again, and it's a bit cooler
- Interstellar comet 2I/Borisov's abundant carbon monoxide points to birth around cooler star
- Achingly beautiful image shows us the chaos and wonder of Jupiter
- Milky Way could be blasting stars into far reaches of the galaxy
- If damaged, the adult brain repairs itself by going back to the beginning
- Microbiome collaborate to cheat death
- When the map doesn't work: Evolutionary trees can't reveal speciation and extinction rates
- Timing of Earth's biggest earthquakes follows a 'devil's staircase' pattern
- 'Longest animal ever' discovered in deep-sea canyon off Australia's Ningaloo coast
- New Comet P/2020 G1 (Pimentel)
- Transposons: Formerly designated "useless junk", now speculated to drive speciation?
- Ancient doctors knew of copper's virus-killing powers
- Facebook constructs bot-based universe to test out scenarios for manipulating humans, but don't worry, it's safe
- A star orbiting a black hole just confirmed a prediction made by general relativity
- Flamingos have friends, enemies, and even romantic trysts, 5-year study reveals
- You be the judge on Michael Behe's case for Intelligent Design
- Flashback: Engineered bat virus stirs debate over risky research: Lab-made coronavirus related to SARS can infect human cells
- New potentially habitable exoplanet is similar in size and temperature to Earth
- Trio of comets grace our skies
- Over 20 people dead or missing after floods in Luanda Province, Angola
- 2 feet of spring snow in 3 days hits Lahaul, India
- Short burst of rain flooded town in northern Spain in minutes
- Signs and Portents: Afghans not astounded with birth of two-headed calf amid parallel governments
- Rwanda and Burundi - At least 9 dead, thousands affected after floods and landslides
- Flash floods swamp New Caledonia after nearly 8 inches of rain in 6 hours
- Gigantic jet recorded over Paraiba, Brazil
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Ferocious atmospheric shift in the Arctic
- Huge hail lashes parts of Queensland, Australia amid severe thunderstorm with 180,000 lightning strikes
- Geomagnetic storm underway - Bright auroras sighted in Montana and Canada
- North Georgia treated to sight of rare rainbow cloud formation
- Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Canada hit by spring blizzard - foot of snow dumped
- Gray whale washes ashore north of Pacific City, Oregon
- Rain-triggered landslide in W Sumatra's illegal gold mine kills 9
- At least 36 killed by floods in South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Best of the Web: Greenland has gained 27+ gigatons of snow and ice over the past 5 days alone - MSM silent
- Sicily's Mount Etna spews smoke and ash 5 km into air
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts Miyagi Prefecture, Japan
- Three dead after floods sweep through West Pokot, Kenya - over a dozen missing
- Strange 'trumpet' sounds disturb the night in Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Mysterious 'boom' rattles windows, startles wildlife in the Midlands, Ireland
- Meteor fireball? Mystery burning object leaves smoky trail for 20 minutes over Cambridgeshire, UK
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Peru
- SOTT Focus: The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
- Meteor fireball lights up Brunei, Borneo sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas
- Daytime meteor fireball blazes over Central Europe
- Hundreds report bright meteor fireball blazing over Netherlands
- Another large green meteor fireball lights up Florida night sky
- Best of the Web: Massive explosion leaves giant crater in Akure, Nigeria, dozens of buildings damaged - UPDATE: Expert suspects METEOR IMPACT
- Scientist claims massive crater in Akure, Nigeria caused by METEOR IMPACT
- Meteor fireball lit up the night skies over several US states
- New Jersey official believes loud noise, shaking was sonic boom
- Video captures meteor fireball streaking over Florida
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- The Gates Of Hell: PROVEN - Coronavirus vaccines CAUSED lung inflammation and death
- Autopsies reveal COVID-19 attacks blood vessels, causes multiple organ failure in some patients - study
- Sunlight destroys coronavirus quickly, new US Government tests find
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19, ACE2, Nicotinic Receptors And The Cholinergic Anti-Inflammatory And Cognitive-Improving Pathway
- Best of the Web: Bombshell COVID-19 discovery: Smokers are far less likely to contract illness - Scientists 'astonished'
- Stanford University study reveals Covid-19 infection rate far higher than reported, thus virus is FAR LESS LETHAL than believed
- The 'everyone's got it' theory: We're undercounting COVID cases, but by how much?
- Danish study reveals that coronavirus may be almost 20x less deadly than WHO predicted
- Higher mortality rate in ventilated COVID-19 patients in large sample
- Dr. Wodarg warns: 'High-dose Vitamin C & Hydrochloroquine may be WRONG treatments for some COVID-19 patients'
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Bill Gates: Philanthropist, World Savior, AntiChrist
- Back to basics: Best alternatives for self-care against viral infections
- Mike Whitney: Are ventilators killing more people than they're saving?
- Flashback Best of the Web: October-December 2019: Strange new 'influenza' kills 56 people in Iran
- Obesity is major COVID-19 risk factor, says French chief epidemiologist
- Just say no! Being stubborn, rigid may lower your Alzheimer's risk
- Doctors treating Covid-19 patients note mysterious lung problems, see need for a new approach
- A vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 by autumn?
- Nearly half of severe COVID-19 cases showed neurological symptoms
- Half of Icelanders that tested positive for coronavirus had no symptoms - one-tenth of population tested
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- What I learned from Kahneman's "Thinking Fast and Slow"
- Can loved ones in a coma hear us?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 2: The Usefulness of Gurdjieff's Teachings For Our Times
- Welcome these hard times like a Stoic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 1: Gurdjieff, Mysticism, Exercises
- Best of the Web: Memento mori, or love in the age of corona
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- People are now stocking Little Free Libraries with toilet paper and food for neighbors in need
- Musical scales are a prehistoric gift to the modern world
- Science review confirms yoga benefits your brain
- Free won't? How Libet's free will research is misrepresented
- How well do you know the back of your hand, really?
- Be conscious of what you are thinking
- For the full life experience, put down the devices and walk
- Best of the Web: Viktor Frankl: Saying Yes to Life in Difficult Times
- How nurturing hope can keep you healthier and happier
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Intentional Suffering: Paul and Gurdjieff on the True Meaning of Crucifixion
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
- Freedom From Religion Foundation opposes teaching evolution in public schools
- Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
- Panicked teachers urge school re-openings before students learn to think for themselves
- Satire? Britain's new Housing Minister, Liberty Snuff, addresses the nation
- Toilet paper crisis solved as government prints trillions of fresh, soft US dollar bills
- Washington accidentally shuts itself down with ban on non-essential businesses
- If we have to #StayAtHome, we'll take the house with us! Kyrgyzstan residents devise creative workaround for quarantine
- Attempted armed robbery in Nanaimo goes comically off the rails, one man charged
- Jonathan Pie: LOCKDOWN
- Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
#Resistance
Quote of the Day
A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history.
- Mohandas Gandhi
Recent Comments
The thing is you can't draw the line when the time comes. You need to know your line well in advance. There is much training and planning that...
Fret not, Germany. Just wait til their freebie checks come in, there will be probably 3600+ present and accounted for.
Anna Duffy from Moate heard a massive boom on Saturday, that she says shook windows and startled wildlife. Proof of that last bit? The editor...
the Obamas want nothing to do with Joe Dementia
Now they can all call anyone who doesn't want a mentally incompetent for president a racist, too. R.C. B.Bub? LOL in advance.
Proof of that last bit? The editor should have a quote from Anna Duffy such as:
"I was in the yard and a giant Irish Elk stag was about to eat from my hand but it ran away." Or,
"I interviewed some hinds and they said it scared them into stampeding."
Till then, I question that claim.