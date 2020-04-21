© Disneyland



"Much of the company has ground to a halt because of this pandemic, and for these people to complain in the face of so much suffering in the world is just incredibly selfish and sad."

"There has been a disruption in creation and availability of content we rely on for our various distribution paths, including most significantly the cancellation of certain sports events and the shutting down of production of most film and television content."

Sources say the amended company contracts use the word "temporary" to describe salary reductions of 20 percent to 30 percent but offer no firm end date.A battle is brewing between Disney executives and senior leadership over the company's pay cuts that were disclosed Monday. Multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the affected executives at the vp, senior vp and executive vp level are upset that the salary cuts were decided unilaterally andMore alarmingly, tThat move has sparked a backlash across the global conglomerate, which touted the cuts as necessary "as we navigate through these uncharted waters." Chairman Bob Iger will forgo his entire salary and recently named CEO Bob Chapek will take a 50 percent reduction to his base salary as Disney grapples with the novel coronavirus pandemic.according to sources,depending on the department (marketing, distribution and creative executives historically make more than corporate functions). Some employees also are compensated via Disney stock.But those familiar with the new reductions — 20 percent for vps, 25 percent for senior vps and 30 percent for executive vps —In the case of Chapek,Likewise,which would remain intact (Iger's additional compensation is largely based on the company's performance and likely will not match that figure this year). In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Disney also noted thatThat gesture didn't go unnoticed by some, whose total annual compensation is in line with the cost of a luxury vehicle.A Disney source dismissed the grumblings, telling THR,Sources say the amended Disney contracts use the word "temporary" to describe the cuts, which are effective immediately, but offer no firm end date.Sources say the amended contracts "are pretty much voluntary." However, the expectation is for executives to sign. If an exec doesn't sign, he or she is taking a risk with regard to future career mobility within the studio and the prospect of potential bonuses.Disney contracts differ slightly from those of executives who came from Fox, which Disney acquired last year.or provisions covering disruptions due to acts of God. By contrast,Representatives who have pushed back on behalf of their executive clients have been met with a Disney business affairs department unwilling to negotiate.Like the rest of Hollywood, Disney has been hammered by the coronavirus crisis, which has exploded to more than 1 million cases worldwide and some 50,000 deaths. On March 28, the company announced all its theme parks worldwide would be closed until further notice due to the outbreak.Disney on Thursday announced that it willThe Wall Street darling has been bracing for a stock hit and warned investors last month that its bottom line is poised to be impacted significantly. The conglomerate wrote in a regulatory filing with the SEC: