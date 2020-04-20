A gray whale washed ashore on the beach of the Sandlake Recreation Area north of Pacific City on April 18, 2020.
© Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
A 40-foot gray whale washed ashore north of Pacific City Saturday, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded after the camp host to Sand Lake Recreation Area discovered the whale had washed ashore overnight.

Biologists from Oregon State University performed an autopsy on the male whale Saturday afternoon.