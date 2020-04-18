© Reuters / Danish Ismail



At least two paramilitary police have been killed by unknown assailants in the Indian-controlled Kashmir region, local media reported. The attackers fled the scene, prompting a manhunt.Unidentified militants reportedly opened fire on a joint patrol of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police in the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, wounding a number of troopers.The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where at least two CRPF personnel were pronounced dead on arrival. Other media reports indicate that the third trooper died at the hospital shortly afterwards.The attackers fled the scene and a manhunt operation was launched. It is not immediately clear whether law enforcement was able to nab the assailants.Late Friday, unidentified militants opened fire on a paramilitary police camp in the Newa area of Pulwama district, slightly injuring one trooper. The Muslim-majority Kashmir region is disputed by India and Pakistan. Both states claim the region as their own, and each controls roughly half of the troubled territory.Last year, Kashmir became the scene of yet another major flare-up between the two nuclear-armed nations. While they managed to avoid stumbling into a full-blown war, low-intensity cross-border fighting continues, with Islamabad and New Delhi repeatedly accusing each other of "ceasefire violations."