The dire need for sanctions relief

North Korea: Expect the unexpected

Darius Shahtahmasebi is a New Zealand-based legal and political analyst who focuses on US foreign policy in the Middle East, Asia and Pacific region. He is fully qualified as a lawyer in two international jurisdictions.

North Korea has been test-firing ballistic missiles on a scale that suggests 2020 will be its busiest year of testing. But is this recent show of force mere muscle-flexing, or does Pyongyang have something greater to gain?While most countries have been working on coping with the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis, North Korea has been busy test-firing ballistic missiles over the past few months, with March being a notably busy month. Just this Tuesday , North Korea fired off a barrage of missiles from the ground, in an usual show of force which also saw fighter jets firing an unspecified number of air-to-surface missiles along the country's east coast.Analysts are trying to put their finger on the reason behind North Korea's increased missile activity, particularly during the current pandemic. The main argument visible in most media seems to be that, given the economic woes facing North Korea (even before the coronavirus crisis), the North has to demonstrate its strengthened military capabilities if it is to successfully consolidate power and increase morale in the country.Most remarkable, however, is that the recent tests show that, even during the moratorium on long-range missiles and nuclear tests, Pyongyang has continued to successfully develop its missile technology to great effect.Pyongyang has called the pandemic a threat to its "national survival." Indeed, the Covid-19 crisis has done the dirty work of the US government to a greater extent than the US government could ever hope to do itself.While the US has punished North Korea with sanctions for decades, and has not relented during the pandemic, China has routinely intervened to assist the reclusive state in bypassing these sanctions. With the North relying on China for more than 90 percent of its trade, this is no longer a viable and reliable tool to weather Washington's sanctions regime in the face of the closure of borders.This particular UN expert is apparently not too well-versed in the art of appealing to Donald Trump's senses and sensibilities (if he has any), as the idea that North Korea could suffer a humanitarian crisis is unlikely to swing him one way or another.The mainstream media has for years portrayed North Korea as a derelict state run by an inept (and slightly wild) leadership. However, oversimplifying North Korea's position in the world and how it came to be the state it is today fails to do justice to the bargaining power that North Korea truly has.During the Korean War armistice talks , the North and South agreed that each side would be represented by three countries. The North chose Poland and then-Czechoslovakia but, in what eventually became a red herring, was hesitant to choose a third. It was only at the last minute that the North chose the Soviet Union, putting the US into a state of shock and panic. The North Koreans eventually agreed to choose an alternative country to appease the other side, but only if the South agreed to waive restrictions on rebuilding airfields. It turns out the North needed its airstrips to fly planes off, whereas the South could utilize aircraft carriers instead.In other words, the North introduced an item out of nowhere to make concessions with - in order to get the UN to agree to concede an issue which really mattered to them.If Donald Trump was as great a negotiator as he thinks he is, he could have figured this out years ago. Which is why I suspect the underlying goal of the US isn't to "denuclearize" the region, but to overthrow Kim's government and acquire trillions of dollars' worth of minerals in the process.