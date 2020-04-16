© Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix /Niels Christian Vilmann



Research on a group of blood donors in Denmark points to its Covid-19 mortality rate beingof the number of people infected with the disease, according to a team at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.Tests were carried out on 1,487 samples from Danish blood donors at the hospital showedThat puts the Danish scientists' estimates, which is putting deaths at anywhere between one percent and three percent of the number who contract Covid-19.The test looked for antibodies formed during an infection and found that 22 donors out of the 1,487 were positive, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation reported.However, medics have urged caution when reviewing the figures, saying they are "complex" while also pointing out thatthan average members of the population.The head of the Danish Health Authority said earlier there was "a lot of contagion in Denmark" adding that there was a "huge, somber amount" of undiagnosed Danes.Denmark has so far recorded 6,879 cases of coronavirus and 309 deaths out of a population of 5.8 million.Danes have been in a lockdown since mid-March but plans to relax the measures came in on Wednesday. As a first step, day care centres and schools for children in first to fifth grade reopened.