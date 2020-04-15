© urikyo33 from Pixabay

NASA's asteroid defense network has warned of an impending close flyby of a space rock about the size of a house, which will zip past the Earth just inside the orbit of the moon on Wednesday.For context, the average lunar distance from Earth is 239,000 miles (385,000 km). For an asteroid to pose a clear and present danger to us, it would need to come within the range of geostationary weather satellites, which operate at a distance of about 22,000 miles (35,000 km) from Earth.Dr Kelly Fast of NASA's Asteroid Watch gave a novel demonstration -from her home- of the threat level involved in these close-approach asteroid events.At any given moment, NASA is tracking somewhere in the region of 20,000 near-Earth asteroids, but more are discovered all the time.