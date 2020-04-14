© Reuters



and is now working with the real data.

"What the American people need to know now is we actually have data, and so we're tracking that data."

"We're following this data every single day, and we're giving that data to communities so that they can make informed and intelligent decisions about when and where to reopen . I feel confident that some places will start to reopen in May and June. Other places won't; it will be piece by piece, bit by bit, but will be data-driven."

In a stunning turn of events, Surgeon General Jerome Adams explained in an interview on live XM radio, thatHe explained on the Sirius XM's Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow, that given the new data,According to Dr. Adams:Before this about-face, which appears to have come as an order from the Trump administration in consultation with the findings of Dr. Adams, the task force was working with 'predictive models', which had been created by the Bill Gates dominated WHO and CDC.the deaths of millions worldwide, and hundreds of thousands in America, were touted. These were used as the basis for what many experts have termedPreviously, the task force was working with predictive models, frequently criticized because of their tendency to exaggerate the possible effect of the virus on the United States.Adams said that the models usually took data from different cultures and places around the globe, but they were able to track more accurately what could happen in the United States based on real data gathered in places such as California and New York.A significant indicator for communities being allowed to reopen, Adams said, was actual testing data, not a predictive model.Adams praised South Korea and Singapore, which closed their borders early, just like the United States did with travelers from China. But he said there are lessons learned across the board.