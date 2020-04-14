© Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

Amazon's French warehouses have been restricted to shipping essential goods only until a safety assessment can be conducted, after unions demanded the megacorporation adopt better employee protection measures.The judicial court of Nanterre has ordered Amazon to limit its warehouse activities to "reception, preparation and shipment of food products, hygienic products, and medical products" within 24 hours, union counsel Judith Krivine told reporters on Tuesday. The companyin conjunction with employee representatives before it can resume normal operations.If the e-commerce behemoth violates the order, it could be slapped with a penalty of €1 million ($1.1 million) per day of delay, or per violation. The Union Syndicale Solidaires, representing Amazon warehouse workers, took Amazon to court last weekAmazon, for its part, insists that it has taken all necessary precautions - temperature checks are in place at all warehouse entrances, markings on the floor show safe social distance, and masks and hand sanitizer are provided to workers. ButWarehouse employees in the US have had less success in calling for more stringent safety measures from Amazon., supposedly for violating the same social distancing rules he was calling for the warehouse to institute.American Amazon employees also took issue with non-essential items being shipped from warehouses. A widely circulated clip from Detroit network WXYZ showed a striking worker complaining about the continued availability of sex toys on the site.