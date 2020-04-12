Fireball - stock image

Stock image
Many South Arkansas residents saw a fireball in the southern sky on Wednesday night.

According to local reports, and reports posted to the American Meteor Society website, the event took place about 8:15 p.m. and was seen by people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

Observers said the fireball appeared to move east to west and had a green-colored tail.

Fireballs are pieces of rocks in space that either bounce off or penetrate the earth's atmosphere. Their colors vary depending upon the composition of a rock.

The American Meteor Society says on its website that a green trail indicates the presence of nickel. A "fireball" is a term for a very bright meteor, which is as bright as the planet Venus in the morning or evening sky.

Reports of the meteor came to the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook from people in Prescott, Waldo, Buckner, Magnolia, Camden, Emerson and West Monroe.